Market cap of Honest Company Inc [HNST] reaches 375.20M – now what?

Honest Company Inc [NASDAQ: HNST] surged by $0.78 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.93. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM that The Honest Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Full Year 2024 Financial Outlook.

Transformation Initiative Drives Double-Digit Revenue Growth and Improved Gross Margin in the Fourth Quarter.

Achieves Both Positive Net Income and Positive Adjusted EBITDA in the Fourth Quarter.

Honest Company Inc stock has also gained 26.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HNST stock has inclined by 67.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 176.76% and gained 19.09% year-on date.

The market cap for HNST stock reached $375.20 million, with 95.87 million shares outstanding and 56.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 723.68K shares, HNST reached a trading volume of 8178339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Honest Company Inc [HNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HNST shares is $4.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Honest Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $6 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Honest Company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on HNST stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HNST shares from 13 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honest Company Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for HNST in the course of the last twelve months was 14.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.49.

HNST stock trade performance evaluation

Honest Company Inc [HNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.77. With this latest performance, HNST shares gained by 19.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 176.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.15 for Honest Company Inc [HNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 1.97 for the last 200 days.

Honest Company Inc [HNST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Honest Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.49 and a Current Ratio set at 2.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Honest Company Inc [HNST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Honest Company Inc posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honest Company Inc go to 46.40%.

Honest Company Inc [HNST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HNST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HNST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.