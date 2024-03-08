Immuron Limited ADR [IMRN] is 142.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Immuron Limited ADR [NASDAQ: IMRN] jumped around 2.9 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.55 at the close of the session, up 175.74%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Immuron Announces Positive Results Support Travelan® progress to Phase 3 Clinical Trials in the US.

Highlights:.

Immuron proceeding to Phase 3 registration strategy with the FDA.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58K shares, IMRN reached a trading volume of 52757972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Immuron Limited ADR [IMRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMRN shares is $207.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immuron Limited ADR is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

How has IMRN stock performed recently?

Immuron Limited ADR [IMRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 149.59. With this latest performance, IMRN shares gained by 151.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.47 for Immuron Limited ADR [IMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9000, while it was recorded at 2.2700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9300 for the last 200 days.

Immuron Limited ADR [IMRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Immuron Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.79 and a Current Ratio set at 8.52.

Insider trade positions for Immuron Limited ADR [IMRN]

