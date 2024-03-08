Harpoon Therapeutics Inc [HARP] Revenue clocked in at $37.34 million, up 102.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: HARP] price surged by 0.09 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Merck to Acquire Harpoon Therapeutics, Further Diversifying Oncology Pipeline.

Acquisition includes HPN328, an investigational delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) targeting T-cell engager being evaluated in certain patients with small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, and Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP) today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire Harpoon for $23.00 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $680 million.

The one-year HARP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.87. The average equity rating for HARP stock is currently 2.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Harpoon Therapeutics Inc [HARP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HARP shares is $23.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HARP stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on HARP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HARP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

HARP Stock Performance Analysis:

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc [HARP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, HARP shares gained by 2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 172.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 205.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HARP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.91 for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc [HARP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.73, while it was recorded at 22.97 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

HARP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc posted -5.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HARP.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc [HARP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HARP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HARP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HARP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.