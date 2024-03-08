Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] is -13.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [NASDAQ: GT] closed the trading session at $12.38. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 9:13 AM that GOODYEAR ANNOUNCES WINNERS IN 40TH ANNIVERSARY HIGHWAY HERO PROGRAM.

Winners highlight the important role truckers play in keeping our highways safe by going above and beyond to help those in need.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced two winners in the 40th anniversary Goodyear Highway Hero program. Since 1983, Goodyear has recognized commercial drivers who go above and beyond their regular duties to keep our highways safe by acting courageously for the good of others on roadways across the U.S. and Canada.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.55 percent and weekly performance of 4.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, GT reached to a volume of 3382686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $15.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $13 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Nomura analysts kept a Neutral rating on GT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.21. With this latest performance, GT shares dropped by -10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.26, while it was recorded at 11.96 for the last single week of trading, and 13.40 for the last 200 days.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT.

The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.