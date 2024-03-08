Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] is -1.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enphase Energy Inc [NASDAQ: ENPH] price surged by 3.45 percent to reach at $4.33. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Enphase Energy and Semper Solaris Expand Collaboration in California with Enphase Energy Systems.

Semper Solaris also now utilizes Solargraf, Enphase’s cloud-based design, proposal, and permitting software platform.

The one-year ENPH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.55. The average equity rating for ENPH stock is currently 2.02, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $130.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.02. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $145, while Truist kept a Buy rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc is set at 6.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 30.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.19.

ENPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 29.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.13 for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.32, while it was recorded at 126.75 for the last single week of trading, and 129.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enphase Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Enphase Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.19 and a Current Ratio set at 4.59.

ENPH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enphase Energy Inc posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc go to 14.80%.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ENPH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.