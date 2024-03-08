Enhabit Inc [EHAB] fell -7.25% so far this year. What now?

Enhabit Inc [NYSE: EHAB] closed the trading session at $9.60. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Enhabit Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Issues Full-Year 2024 Guidance.

Company to host a conference call tomorrow, March 7, 2024, at 10 A.M. EST.

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE: EHAB), a leading home health and hospice care provider, today reported its results of operations for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.25 percent and weekly performance of 6.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 522.33K shares, EHAB reached to a volume of 3607756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enhabit Inc [EHAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EHAB shares is $11.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EHAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Enhabit Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-08-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Enhabit Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while SVB Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on EHAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enhabit Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for EHAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for EHAB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.52.

EHAB stock trade performance evaluation

Enhabit Inc [EHAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, EHAB shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EHAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.52 for Enhabit Inc [EHAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 8.48 for the last single week of trading, and 10.88 for the last 200 days.

Enhabit Inc [EHAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Enhabit Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enhabit Inc [EHAB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enhabit Inc posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EHAB.

Enhabit Inc [EHAB]: Institutional Ownership

