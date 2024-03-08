Brera Holdings PLC [BREA] moved up 91.18: Why It’s Important

Brera Holdings PLC [NASDAQ: BREA] surged by $0.93 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.95. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:05 AM that MULTIMEDIA UPDATE – Seasoned Investment Banker Dan McClory Acquires Majority Stake in Brera Holdings.

Brera’s Executive Chairman triples his investment.

Brera Holdings PLC stock has also gained 80.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BREA stock has inclined by 203.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.43% and gained 197.44% year-on date.

The market cap for BREA stock reached $22.23 million, with 3.71 million shares outstanding and 1.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 808.09K shares, BREA reached a trading volume of 56635536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brera Holdings PLC [BREA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brera Holdings PLC is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BREA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 185.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

BREA stock trade performance evaluation

Brera Holdings PLC [BREA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 80.56. With this latest performance, BREA shares gained by 93.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BREA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.63 for Brera Holdings PLC [BREA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1479, while it was recorded at 1.2020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4585 for the last 200 days.

Brera Holdings PLC [BREA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Brera Holdings PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.07 and a Current Ratio set at 6.07.

Brera Holdings PLC [BREA]: Institutional Ownership

