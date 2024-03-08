ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] Is Currently 10.05 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [NASDAQ: ATAI] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 10.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.19. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that atai Life Sciences Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1b Trial of VLS-01.

The Phase 1b trial of VLS-01 investigates the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety and tolerability of atai’s proprietary, optimized oral transmucosal formulation of DMT.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

VLS-01 is being developed as a rapid-acting and durable antidepressant for treatment resistant depression, which affects approximately 100 million people globally.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5448546 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. stands at 10.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.65%.

The market cap for ATAI stock reached $363.56 million, with 165.94 million shares outstanding and 116.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, ATAI reached a trading volume of 5448546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATAI shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ATAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1101.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has ATAI stock performed recently?

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.89. With this latest performance, ATAI shares gained by 22.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.24 for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8200, while it was recorded at 2.0800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6000 for the last 200 days.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ATAI Life Sciences N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.96 and a Current Ratio set at 10.96.

Earnings analysis for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATAI.

Insider trade positions for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]

The top three institutional holders of ATAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ATAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ATAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.