Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO] fell -17.13% so far this year. What now?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: APVO] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 3.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.60. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:55 AM that Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce Positive Interim Data of Dose Escalation Phase of ALG.APV-527 Phase 1 Study in Solid Tumor Cancers Expressing Tumor Antigen 5T4.

Initial interim data show favorable drug exposure and confirm ALG.APV-527 biological activity.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Early promising signs of clinical activity in heavily pretreated patients.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3620052 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc stands at 28.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.90%.

The market cap for APVO stock reached $3.37 million, with 0.44 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.22K shares, APVO reached a trading volume of 3620052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APVO shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2017, representing the official price target for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.14.

How has APVO stock performed recently?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.76. With this latest performance, APVO shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.42 for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 6.43 for the last single week of trading, and 24.23 for the last 200 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.64 and a Current Ratio set at 2.64.

Earnings analysis for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc posted 17.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -52.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 132.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APVO.

Insider trade positions for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO]

The top three institutional holders of APVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.