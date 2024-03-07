Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] Stock trading around $2.48 per share: What’s Next?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: XERS] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -19.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.48. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 7:02 AM that Xeris Biopharma Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Recent Events.

Achieved Total Revenue of over $44M in the fourth quarter – a 34% increase from same period prior year and generated approximately $164M for the full year 2023, a 49% increase versus prior year.

Ended 2023 with over $72M in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments achieving cash flow positive of over $6M in the fourth quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8374149 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stands at 9.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.94%.

The market cap for XERS stock reached $342.54 million, with 136.27 million shares outstanding and 123.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, XERS reached a trading volume of 8374149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 88.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has XERS stock performed recently?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.88. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 2.32 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Earnings analysis for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XERS.

Insider trade positions for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS]

