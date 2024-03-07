why ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

ImmunityBio Inc [NASDAQ: IBRX] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 5.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.08. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 9:00 AM that NIAID-Sponsored Study Shows N-803 Combined with Neutralizing Antibodies Could Lead to Sustained HIV Viral Control After Discontinuation of Antiretroviral Therapy.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced the recent publication of preclinical data in the online issue of Science, First Release indicating that combination therapy with N-803, an IL-15 superagonist, and broadly neutralizing antibodies may potentially enable the immune system to manage human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) without the need for antiretroviral treatment.

In the preclinical non-human primate study, researchers led by Dr. James Whitney, Ph.D. and funded by the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) demonstrated that using N-803, in combination with broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAbs), led to sustained viral control after discontinuation of antiretroviral therapy (ART) in ART-suppressed rhesus macaques infected with simian-human immunodeficiency virus AD8 (SHIV-AD8). Treatment with N-803 and bNAbs led to immune activation and transient viremia, but only limited reductions in the SHIV reservoir. Upon ART discontinuation, all animals experienced viral rebound, followed by long-term virus control for up to 10 months in approximately 70% of those treated with N-803 and bNAbs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3612770 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ImmunityBio Inc stands at 9.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.59%.

The market cap for IBRX stock reached $3.39 billion, with 421.57 million shares outstanding and 130.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, IBRX reached a trading volume of 3612770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunityBio Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6057.08.

How has IBRX stock performed recently?

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.65. With this latest performance, IBRX shares gained by 25.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 247.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 188.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 2.97 for the last 200 days.

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ImmunityBio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.38 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Earnings analysis for ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ImmunityBio Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc go to -1.70%.

Insider trade positions for ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]

