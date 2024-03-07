why Bumble Inc [BMBL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.75

Bumble Inc [NASDAQ: BMBL] slipped around -0.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.68 at the close of the session, down -2.73%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Bumble Inc. to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) today announced that management will participate at the following investor conference:.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom ConferenceSan Francisco, CAMonday, March 4, 2024Fireside Chat at 8:00 a.m. PT.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, BMBL reached a trading volume of 6381796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bumble Inc [BMBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bumble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.01.

How has BMBL stock performed recently?

Bumble Inc [BMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.90. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -19.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.77 for Bumble Inc [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.56, while it was recorded at 11.17 for the last single week of trading, and 15.27 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc [BMBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bumble Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.01 and a Current Ratio set at 2.01.

Earnings analysis for Bumble Inc [BMBL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bumble Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMBL.

Insider trade positions for Bumble Inc [BMBL]

The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BMBL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BMBL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.