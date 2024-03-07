UBS Group AG [UBS] Stock trading around $29.14 per share: What’s Next?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.25%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 10:00 AM that UBS Advisor Team The Mahoney Group Named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams List.

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that financial advisor team, The Mahoney Group, based in the firm’s Los Angeles Private Wealth Management office, has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024.

As an accomplished UBS Private Wealth Management team with over 36 years of experience, The Mahoney Group specializes in guiding private company founders and their families through the preparation, long-term planning and management of their exit liquidity. Together, the team helps clients design comprehensive wealth management plans that integrate financial goals ranging from estate planning, wealth transfer and philanthropic strategies to sustainable and socially-responsible investing. The Mahoney Group is led by Private Wealth Advisor Thomas (Tom) Mahoney.

Over the last 12 months, UBS stock rose by 33.20%. The one-year UBS Group AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.74. The average equity rating for UBS stock is currently 2.26, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $94.22 billion, with 3.11 billion shares outstanding and 2.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, UBS stock reached a trading volume of 5675587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $31.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.98.

UBS Stock Performance Analysis:

UBS Group AG [UBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.15, while it was recorded at 28.81 for the last single week of trading, and 25.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UBS Group AG Fundamentals:

UBS Group AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.78.

UBS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UBS Group AG posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 10.12%.

UBS Group AG [UBS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.