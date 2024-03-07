Seaport Research Partners lifts Liberty Media Corp. [LSXMK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Liberty Media Corp. [NASDAQ: LSXMK] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.25 at the close of the session, down -0.20%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, LSXMK reached a trading volume of 3449325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Media Corp. [LSXMK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSXMK shares is $37.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSXMK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Liberty Media Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Media Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $56, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on LSXMK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Media Corp. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSXMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSXMK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

How has LSXMK stock performed recently?

Liberty Media Corp. [LSXMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, LSXMK shares dropped by -4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSXMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for Liberty Media Corp. [LSXMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.03, while it was recorded at 28.97 for the last single week of trading.

Liberty Media Corp. [LSXMK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Liberty Media Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Earnings analysis for Liberty Media Corp. [LSXMK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSXMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Media Corp. go to 0.20%.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Media Corp. [LSXMK]

The top three institutional holders of LSXMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LSXMK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LSXMK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.