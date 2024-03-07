Masco Corp. [MAS] is 14.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Masco Corp. [NYSE: MAS] closed the trading session at $76.42.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.09 percent and weekly performance of -0.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, MAS reached to a volume of 3796301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Masco Corp. [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $79.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Masco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Masco Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on MAS stock. On April 28, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MAS shares from 55 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corp. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

MAS stock trade performance evaluation

Masco Corp. [MAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, MAS shares gained by 12.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.23 for Masco Corp. [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.25, while it was recorded at 77.05 for the last single week of trading, and 60.12 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corp. [MAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Masco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Masco Corp. [MAS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corp. go to 9.48%.

Masco Corp. [MAS]: Institutional Ownership

