Market Analysts see Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -6.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.49. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, granted one newly-hired employee options to purchase an aggregate of 4,000 shares of Akebia’s common stock on February 29, 2024, as an inducement material to such employee entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $1.58 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Akebia’s common stock on the grant date. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter, in each case, subject to the new employee’s continued service with Akebia. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of Akebia’s inducement award program and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3940215 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at 8.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.16%.

The market cap for AKBA stock reached $280.70 million, with 184.14 million shares outstanding and 165.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 3940215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $4, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on AKBA stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45.

How has AKBA stock performed recently?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5040, while it was recorded at 1.6000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2357 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Earnings analysis for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 78.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKBA.

Insider trade positions for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

