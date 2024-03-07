Ladenburg Thalmann lifts BiomX Inc [PHGE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BiomX Inc [AMEX: PHGE] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 197.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.69. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 7:30 AM that BiomX Announces Entry into Merger Agreement with Adaptive Phage Therapeutics and Concurrent $50 Million Financing.

Acquisition will create phage therapy company with an advanced pipeline with two Phase 2 assets, BX004 for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections in cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients and BX211 for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis (“DFO”).

Concurrently with entering into the definitive merger agreement, BiomX entered into a definitive agreement for a private placement financing of $50 million that will be used to advance two lead product candidates through Phase 2 clinical readouts in 2025.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 140115785 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BiomX Inc stands at 24.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.08%.

The market cap for PHGE stock reached $31.63 million, with 29.98 million shares outstanding and 25.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 158.32K shares, PHGE reached a trading volume of 140115785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BiomX Inc [PHGE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHGE shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHGE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for BiomX Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BiomX Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has PHGE stock performed recently?

BiomX Inc [PHGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 219.80. With this latest performance, PHGE shares gained by 213.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.97 for BiomX Inc [PHGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2473, while it was recorded at 0.3120 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3305 for the last 200 days.

BiomX Inc [PHGE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BiomX Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.98.

Insider trade positions for BiomX Inc [PHGE]

