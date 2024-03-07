HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO] is 0.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HF Sinclair Corp. [NYSE: DINO] slipped around -0.23 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $55.59 at the close of the session, down -0.41%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 6:30 AM that HF Sinclair Corporation Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Fourth Quarter.

Reported net loss attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $(62.2) million, or $(0.34) per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $164.6 million, or $0.87 per diluted share.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, DINO reached a trading volume of 3693916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DINO shares is $63.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DINO stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for HF Sinclair Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $50 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2024, representing the official price target for HF Sinclair Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $73, while UBS kept a Buy rating on DINO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HF Sinclair Corp. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DINO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

How has DINO stock performed recently?

HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, DINO shares dropped by -3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.58 for HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.03, while it was recorded at 55.69 for the last single week of trading, and 53.25 for the last 200 days.

HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HF Sinclair Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 2.22.

Earnings analysis for HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HF Sinclair Corp. posted 2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DINO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HF Sinclair Corp. go to -14.00%.

Insider trade positions for HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO]

The top three institutional holders of DINO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DINO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DINO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.