Compass Inc [COMP] stock Downgrade by Gordon Haskett analyst, price target now $2.25

Compass Inc [NYSE: COMP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.83%.

Over the last 12 months, COMP stock rose by 11.90%. The one-year Compass Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.93. The average equity rating for COMP stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.82 billion, with 465.63 million shares outstanding and 362.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, COMP stock reached a trading volume of 3948255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Compass Inc [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $4.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Compass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Compass Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

COMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Compass Inc [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, COMP shares gained by 5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Compass Inc [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Compass Inc Fundamentals:

Compass Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Compass Inc [COMP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COMP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COMP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.