CISO Global Inc [CISO] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $5

CISO Global Inc [NASDAQ: CISO] price plunged by -19.12 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 8:30 AM that CISO GLOBAL ANNOUNCES EFFECTIVE DATE FOR REVERSE STOCK SPLIT.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of CISO outstanding common stock from roughly 180 million shares to approximately 12 million shares.

The one-year CISO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.0. The average equity rating for CISO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CISO Global Inc [CISO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CISO shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CISO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CISO Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CISO Global Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CISO Stock Performance Analysis:

CISO Global Inc [CISO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.46. With this latest performance, CISO shares dropped by -2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.59 for CISO Global Inc [CISO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1066, while it was recorded at 0.1096 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1437 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CISO Global Inc Fundamentals:

CISO Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

CISO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CISO Global Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CISO.

CISO Global Inc [CISO] Institutonal Ownership Details

