CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] Stock trading around $81.58 per share: What’s Next?

CF Industries Holdings Inc [NYSE: CF] surged by $2.06 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $81.58. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 4:30 PM that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Citi’s 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference at 11:20 am ET on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

CF Industries Holdings Inc stock has also gained 2.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CF stock has inclined by 10.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.19% and gained 2.62% year-on date.

The market cap for CF stock reached $15.36 billion, with 188.19 million shares outstanding and 187.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 3843551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $85.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $87 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $83, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 14.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.44.

CF stock trade performance evaluation

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 7.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.34, while it was recorded at 80.84 for the last single week of trading, and 77.31 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CF Industries Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.44 and a Current Ratio set at 3.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc posted 2.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF.

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.