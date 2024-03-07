Cerus Corp. [CERS] Stock trading around $2.42 per share: What’s Next?

Cerus Corp. [NASDAQ: CERS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.00%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Cerus Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Sequential Revenue Growth in the Fourth Quarter Driven by Sales in North America.

Narrowed GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Cerus Corporation to $1.3 Million for the Fourth Quarter and Achieved Goal of Adjusted EBITDA Breakeven for the Fourth Quarter.

Over the last 12 months, CERS stock dropped by -13.88%. The one-year Cerus Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.26. The average equity rating for CERS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $438.50 million, with 181.25 million shares outstanding and 175.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, CERS stock reached a trading volume of 3574709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerus Corp. [CERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERS shares is $4.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Cerus Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Cerus Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on CERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerus Corp. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

CERS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerus Corp. [CERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, CERS shares gained by 28.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.01 for Cerus Corp. [CERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0800, while it was recorded at 2.1800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9800 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerus Corp. Fundamentals:

Cerus Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.55 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

CERS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerus Corp. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERS.

Cerus Corp. [CERS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CERS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CERS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CERS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.