Stifel slashes price target on Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] – find out why.

Kosmos Energy Ltd [NYSE: KOS] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -10.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.40. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 4:08 PM that Kosmos Energy Ltd. Announces Offering Of $300 Million Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2030.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE/LSE: KOS) (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $300 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2030 (the “notes”) in a private placement. The Company also expects to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $45 million aggregate principal amount of notes, for settlement within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued. The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company. The notes will rank pari passu with the Company’s existing senior notes and the Company’s revolving credit facility. The notes will be guaranteed (i) on a senior, unsecured basis by certain of the Company’s existing subsidiaries that guarantee on a senior basis the Company’s revolving credit facility and the Company’s existing senior notes, and (ii) on a subordinated, unsecured basis by certain of the Company’s existing subsidiaries that borrow under or guarantee the Company’s commercial debt facility and guarantee on a subordinated basis the Company’s revolving credit facility and the Company’s existing senior notes. Upon conversions of the notes, the Company will satisfy its conversion obligation by paying cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be converted, and paying or delivering, as the case may be, cash, shares of the Company’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of the Company’s common stock, at the Company’s election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of its conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be converted. The interest rate, conversion rate and other terms of the notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to (i) repay a portion of outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s commercial debt facility; (ii) pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below; and (iii) pay fees and expenses related to the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 34354956 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kosmos Energy Ltd stands at 4.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.68%.

The market cap for KOS stock reached $2.55 billion, with 471.50 million shares outstanding and 460.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, KOS reached a trading volume of 34354956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $8.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8.70 to $10, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on KOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has KOS stock performed recently?

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.40. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.71 for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.21, while it was recorded at 5.97 for the last single week of trading, and 6.71 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kosmos Energy Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings analysis for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd go to 23.80%.

Insider trade positions for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]

The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.