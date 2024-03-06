NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Is Currently 4.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.05%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 7:06 AM that NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Exceeded revised guidance on Free Cash Flow before Growth and achieved high end of Adjusted EBITDA revised guidance.

Delivered exceptional operational performance through volatile summer and winter conditions.

Over the last 12 months, NRG stock rose by 78.39%. The one-year NRG Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.44. The average equity rating for NRG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.48 billion, with 208.13 million shares outstanding and 203.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, NRG stock reached a trading volume of 7890926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $59.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $33 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2023, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on NRG stock. On March 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for NRG shares from 35 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

NRG Stock Performance Analysis:

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.05. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.86 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.64, while it was recorded at 56.89 for the last single week of trading, and 42.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NRG Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

NRG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NRG Energy Inc. posted -5.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -654.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 4.00%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.