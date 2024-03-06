Market cap of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] reaches 2.75M – now what?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [NASDAQ: CRKN] closed the trading session at $0.09. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 9:30 AM that Crown Electrokinetics Issues Letter to Shareholders.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in constructing fiber optic networks, today issued the following letter to its shareholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.66 percent and weekly performance of -11.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -92.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, CRKN reached to a volume of 4554729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRKN shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRKN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

CRKN stock trade performance evaluation

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.00. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -27.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.61 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1211, while it was recorded at 0.0946 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3486 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRKN.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRKN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRKN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.