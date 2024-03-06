For T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS], Analyst sees a rise to $160. What next?

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] closed the trading session at $165.90. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 12:00 PM that T-Mobile US, Inc. to present at the 32nd Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference.

Jon Freier, president of the consumer group of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the 32nd Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.47 percent and weekly performance of 0.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 7726875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $185.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc stock. On July 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TMUS shares from 153 to 167.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

TMUS stock trade performance evaluation

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.00 for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.17, while it was recorded at 163.94 for the last single week of trading, and 146.21 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

T-Mobile US Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 26.91%.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.