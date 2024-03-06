Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] Revenue clocked in at $22.07 billion, up 51.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] surged by $0.78 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $176.77. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 5:55 AM that Constellation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Earnings Release Highlights.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

GAAP Net Loss of ($36) million and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $1,137 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP Net Income of $1,623 million and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $4,025 million for the full year 2023, exceeding the top end of our guidance range of $3,800 million to $4,000 million.

Constellation Energy Corporation stock has also gained 13.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CEG stock has inclined by 47.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 64.76% and gained 51.23% year-on date.

The market cap for CEG stock reached $56.04 billion, with 317.00 million shares outstanding and 316.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, CEG reached a trading volume of 4322076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $161.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Constellation Energy Corporation stock. On February 22, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CEG shares from 91 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 5.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

CEG stock trade performance evaluation

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.49. With this latest performance, CEG shares gained by 36.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.28 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.77, while it was recorded at 172.41 for the last single week of trading, and 110.98 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Constellation Energy Corporation posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -67.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Energy Corporation go to 26.30%.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.