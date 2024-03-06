Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] Revenue clocked in at $17.42 billion, down -0.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [NYSE: CX] price plunged by -0.77 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM that Cemex Unveiled the First Fully Electric Ready-Mix Truck in the Middle East During COP28 in Dubai.

This week, during COP28 in Dubai, Cemex unveiled the first fully electric, zero-emissions ready-mix truck in the Middle East.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205492588/en/.

The one-year CX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.48. The average equity rating for CX stock is currently 1.28, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $10.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 1.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CX stock. On May 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CX shares from 6.80 to 7.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.47.

CX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, CX shares dropped by -10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.89, while it was recorded at 7.72 for the last single week of trading, and 7.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR Fundamentals:

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

CX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR go to 13.60%.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.