Abbvie Inc [ABBV] is 15.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Abbvie Inc [NYSE: ABBV] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $179.16. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC For Temple Hollows Receives U.S. FDA Approval.

THE FIRST AND ONLY HYALURONIC ACID DERMAL FILLER APPROVED FOR THE IMPROVEMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE TEMPLE HOLLOWING1.

Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced the U.S. FDA approval of JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC for injection in the temple region to improve moderate to severe temple hollowing in adults over the age of 21.1 JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC is the first and only hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal filler to receive U.S. FDA approval for the improvement of moderate to severe temple hollowing with results lasting up to 13 months with optimal treatment.*1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5305029 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abbvie Inc stands at 1.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.64%.

The market cap for ABBV stock reached $316.48 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 5305029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abbvie Inc [ABBV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $180.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Abbvie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Abbvie Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbvie Inc is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 14.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

How has ABBV stock performed recently?

Abbvie Inc [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.30 for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.78, while it was recorded at 177.83 for the last single week of trading, and 150.11 for the last 200 days.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Abbvie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abbvie Inc posted 2.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.46/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbvie Inc go to 3.28%.

Insider trade positions for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]

The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ABBV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.