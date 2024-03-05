Wolfe Research lifts Mosaic Company [MOS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.07% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.11%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 5:15 PM that Mosaic Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2023. The company’s earnings release and supplemental materials are available at https:

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Thursday, February 22 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic’s website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today’s date.

Over the last 12 months, MOS stock dropped by -44.82%. The one-year Mosaic Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.92. The average equity rating for MOS stock is currently 2.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.07 billion, with 324.10 million shares outstanding and 319.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, MOS stock reached a trading volume of 6864802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $38.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $42 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on MOS stock. On January 24, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for MOS shares from 42 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mosaic Company is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

MOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.50, while it was recorded at 31.24 for the last single week of trading, and 35.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mosaic Company Fundamentals:

Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

MOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mosaic Company posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS.

Mosaic Company [MOS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.