Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [QNRX] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -40.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: QNRX] price surged by 4.69 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance to Recruit Teen Subjects into Both Ongoing Netherton Syndrome Clinical Studies.

Clearance to include teen patients in both the company’s open label and placebo controlled studies expected to significantly expand the number of eligible subjects, potentially expedite recruitment and lead to a more robust data set.

This important development represents the first ever inclusion of non-adult subjects in Netherton Syndrome clinical studies conducted under an open Investigational New Drug Application.

The one-year QNRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.67. The average equity rating for QNRX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [QNRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QNRX shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QNRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.12.

QNRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [QNRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.81. With this latest performance, QNRX shares dropped by -15.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [QNRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.71, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.09 and a Current Ratio set at 3.09.

QNRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR posted -4.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -7.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QNRX.

