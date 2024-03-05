Market Analysts see Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [NYSE: TME] slipped around -0.31 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.08 at the close of the session, down -2.98%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 5:00 AM that Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 19, 2024.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

TME’s management will host a Tencent Meeting Webinar on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, to review and discuss the Company’s business and financial performance.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.48M shares, TME reached a trading volume of 7242021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $9.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on TME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37.

How has TME stock performed recently?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, TME shares gained by 8.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.34, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

Earnings analysis for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR go to 2.30%.

Insider trade positions for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]

The top three institutional holders of TME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TME stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TME stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.