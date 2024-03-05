Market Analysts see Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 3.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.48. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Fifth Third named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the fifth time.

Recognition highlights commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance programs.

Fifth Third is proud to announce it has been named to the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies® list by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7088853 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fifth Third Bancorp stands at 2.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.27%.

The market cap for FITB stock reached $24.17 billion, with 681.12 million shares outstanding and 676.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 7088853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $38.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $34, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.87.

How has FITB stock performed recently?

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.64. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.93 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.23, while it was recorded at 34.35 for the last single week of trading, and 28.60 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fifth Third Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.29.

Earnings analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fifth Third Bancorp posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 4.84%.

Insider trade positions for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FITB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FITB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.