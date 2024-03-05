Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA] gain 101.13% so far this year. What now?

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [NYSE: JMIA] gained 2.75% or 0.19 points to close at $7.10 with a heavy trading volume of 11552990 shares. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Improvement in growth trends and significant reduction in operating loss, validating strategic choices.

Forecasting to return to growth in 2024 and to further reduce cash utilization.

The daily chart for JMIA points out that the company has recorded 131.27% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, JMIA reached to a volume of 11552990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMIA shares is $3.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMIA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4.50, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on JMIA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for JMIA stock

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.69. With this latest performance, JMIA shares gained by 137.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.08 for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 6.28 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JMIA.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Jumia Technologies Ag ADR [JMIA]

