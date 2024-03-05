First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Stock trading around $14.33 per share: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] closed the trading session at $14.33. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 10:00 AM that First Horizon Names Ashley Argo Deputy Chief Risk Officer.

First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) has promoted Ashley Argo to Deputy Chief Risk Officer. Argo has held multiple roles in her 19-year tenure with First Horizon Bank in various departments including Accounting, Credit and Risk Management.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

“Ashley has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and strategic thinking. Her commitment to excellence and innovative problem-solving has earned her this well-deserved promotion,” says Terry Akins, Chief Risk Officer at First Horizon Bank.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.20 percent and weekly performance of 3.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.14M shares, FHN reached to a volume of 6837352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $16.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2023, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.61.

FHN stock trade performance evaluation

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.09, while it was recorded at 14.13 for the last single week of trading, and 12.47 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

First Horizon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Horizon Corporation posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FHN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.