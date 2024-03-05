Deutsche Bank lifts JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] closed the trading session at $186.68. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 9:05 AM that StartOut and J.P. Morgan Announce Startups Selected to Join Growth Lab Accelerator.

LGBTQ+ founders gain access to peer network, mentorship and business resources to support long-term growth.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Today, StartOut and J.P. Morgan welcomed the newest cohort of companies to the Growth Lab Accelerator. With less than one percent of startup funding allocated toward LGBTQ+ founders in 2023, as found by a recent StartOut study, this five-month program is critical in providing resources and education to help entrepreneurs grow and compete.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.75 percent and weekly performance of 1.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.32M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 7027787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $191.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Odeon analysts kept a Hold rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 543.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 41.45.

JPM stock trade performance evaluation

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 7.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.37 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.32, while it was recorded at 185.17 for the last single week of trading, and 154.30 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 4.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 3.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.