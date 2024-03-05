Coca-Cola Co [KO] Is Currently 0.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coca-Cola Co [NYSE: KO] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 0.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $59.81. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 10:00 AM that The Coca-Cola Company Announces Participation in UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference.

The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Jennifer Mann, executive vice president and president of the North America operating unit, will speak at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference in New York on March 14 at 8 a.m. ET.

The company invites investors to join a webcast at coca-colacompany.com/investors. A downloadable file and transcript will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10074955 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coca-Cola Co stands at 1.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.13%.

The market cap for KO stock reached $257.93 billion, with 4.31 billion shares outstanding and 4.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.55M shares, KO reached a trading volume of 10074955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coca-Cola Co [KO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $66.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coca-Cola Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Coca-Cola Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $67, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on KO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola Co is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 26.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

How has KO stock performed recently?

Coca-Cola Co [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, KO shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.71 for Coca-Cola Co [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.75, while it was recorded at 60.02 for the last single week of trading, and 59.13 for the last 200 days.

Coca-Cola Co [KO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coca-Cola Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

Earnings analysis for Coca-Cola Co [KO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coca-Cola Co posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola Co go to 6.21%.

Insider trade positions for Coca-Cola Co [KO]

There are presently around $185.41 billion, or None% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.