why TeraWulf Inc [WULF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.12

TeraWulf Inc [NASDAQ: WULF] jumped around 0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.05 at the close of the session, up 9.33%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM that TeraWulf Announces $22 Million Debt Repayment and Increase in Self-Mining Capacity.

Achieved 7.6 EH/s of self-mining online in February.

Expect to reach 8 EH/s of owned hashrate in Q1 2024 and 10 EH/s by mid-2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.67M shares, WULF reached a trading volume of 13858036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TeraWulf Inc [WULF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $4.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2023, representing the official price target for TeraWulf Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on WULF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has WULF stock performed recently?

TeraWulf Inc [WULF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 22.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 238.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.11 for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 1.83 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc [WULF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TeraWulf Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.12.

Earnings analysis for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TeraWulf Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WULF.

Insider trade positions for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]

