why Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.48

Barrick Gold Corp. [NYSE: GOLD] closed the trading session at $14.94.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.41 percent and weekly performance of 1.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.42M shares, GOLD reached to a volume of 25139590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $20.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corp. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 28.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

GOLD stock trade performance evaluation

Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.00, while it was recorded at 14.62 for the last single week of trading, and 16.34 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Barrick Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corp. go to 6.70%.

Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GOLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.