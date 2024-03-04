Wall Street Analyst Initiated Agenus Inc [AGEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Agenus Inc [NASDAQ: AGEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.23%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Agenus to Provide Corporate Update and Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Report.

Conference Call on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in discovering and developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Agenus executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Over the last 12 months, AGEN stock dropped by -65.33%. The one-year Agenus Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.1. The average equity rating for AGEN stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $263.54 million, with 399.25 million shares outstanding and 377.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.15M shares, AGEN stock reached a trading volume of 12575766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agenus Inc [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $60 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61.

AGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Agenus Inc [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for Agenus Inc [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7046, while it was recorded at 0.7169 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1197 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agenus Inc Fundamentals:

Agenus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

AGEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

Agenus Inc [AGEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.