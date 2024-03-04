Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Tellurian Inc [TELL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tellurian Inc [AMEX: TELL] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.77.

Tellurian Inc stock has also gained 3.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TELL stock has inclined by 35.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.42% and gained 1.55% year-on date.

The market cap for TELL stock reached $600.33 million, with 703.74 million shares outstanding and 696.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.21M shares, TELL reached a trading volume of 31864661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tellurian Inc [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $2.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $4.50, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on TELL stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TELL shares from 5.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

TELL stock trade performance evaluation

Tellurian Inc [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 53.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for Tellurian Inc [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6705, while it was recorded at 0.7506 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9952 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc [TELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tellurian Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Tellurian Inc [TELL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.