Market cap of Sea Ltd ADR [SE] reaches 26.51B – now what?

Sea Ltd ADR [NYSE: SE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.39%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 2:30 AM that Sea Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results before the U.S. market opens on March 4, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, SE stock dropped by -17.75%. The one-year Sea Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.13. The average equity rating for SE stock is currently 1.91, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.51 billion, with 519.23 million shares outstanding and 510.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, SE stock reached a trading volume of 13084472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sea Ltd ADR [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $56.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sea Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Sea Ltd ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Ltd ADR is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.44.

SE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.39. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 33.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.06 for Sea Ltd ADR [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.73, while it was recorded at 47.88 for the last single week of trading, and 46.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sea Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Sea Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

SE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sea Ltd ADR posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 191.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SE.

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.