For American Airlines Group Inc [AAL], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

American Airlines Group Inc [NASDAQ: AAL] closed the trading session at $15.66.

American Airlines team member Ken MacTiernan is the first aviation maintenance technician to be honored with the Airlines for America Nuts and Bolts Award while actively working in the profession.

The award recognizes those who demonstrate outstanding service and achievements in the engineering or maintenance fields within the commercial aviation industry.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.97 percent and weekly performance of 3.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.67M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 25729825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $17.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.50. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.41, while it was recorded at 15.52 for the last single week of trading, and 14.38 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc go to 48.70%.

The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.