Citigroup lifts NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NextEra Energy Inc [NYSE: NEE] price surged by 0.04 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 11:30 PM that NextEra Energy Capital Holdings announces pricing of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of its Series Q junior subordinated debentures.

NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), today announced the pricing of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of its Series Q junior subordinated debentures due Sept. 1, 2054, (the “junior subordinated debentures”) in an underwritten public offering. The offering is expected to close March 1, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will bear interest (i) from and including the date of original issuance to but excluding Sept. 1, 2029, at a 6.70% rate and (ii) from and including Sept. 1, 2029, during each interest reset period at an annual rate equal to the Five-Year Treasury Rate (as defined in the prospectus and the related prospectus supplement described below) plus 2.364%. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and Sept. 1 of each year, beginning Sept. 1, 2024. The junior subordinated debentures will mature on Sept. 1, 2054. NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, at its option, may redeem some or all of the junior subordinated debentures during specified periods beginning in June 2029.

The one-year NEE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.23. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 1.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $70.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2023, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 64.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.47.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.48, while it was recorded at 55.23 for the last single week of trading, and 63.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc Fundamentals:

NextEra Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

NEE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc go to 7.51%.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.