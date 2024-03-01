Zuora Inc [ZUO] is -14.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zuora Inc [NYSE: ZUO] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -5.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.08. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:06 PM that Zuora Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results.

Full year subscription revenue grew 13% year-over-year, 15% on a constant currency basis.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern businesses, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5541247 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zuora Inc stands at 3.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.25%.

The market cap for ZUO stock reached $1.16 billion, with 143.12 million shares outstanding and 132.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, ZUO reached a trading volume of 5541247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zuora Inc [ZUO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUO shares is $11.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUO stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zuora Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Zuora Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on ZUO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zuora Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45.

How has ZUO stock performed recently?

Zuora Inc [ZUO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, ZUO shares dropped by -13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.07 for Zuora Inc [ZUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.74, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading, and 9.20 for the last 200 days.

Zuora Inc [ZUO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zuora Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.65 and a Current Ratio set at 2.65.

Earnings analysis for Zuora Inc [ZUO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zuora Inc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZUO.

Insider trade positions for Zuora Inc [ZUO]

The top three institutional holders of ZUO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZUO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZUO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.