Xometry Inc [XMTR] Revenue clocked in at $433.46 million, down -45.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Xometry Inc [NASDAQ: XMTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -35.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -33.69%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:05 AM that Xometry Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Q4 revenue increased 31% year-over-year to $128 million driven by strong, accelerated marketplace growth of 42% year-over-year. Supplier services revenue decreased 15% year-over-year primarily due to the approximate $2 million year-over-year impact from the discontinuation of the sale of tools and materials.

Q4 gross profit increased 39% year-over-year driven by 68% growth in marketplace gross profit. Q4 marketplace gross margin increased 500 basis points year-over-year to 31.3%.

Over the last 12 months, XMTR stock dropped by -35.68%. The one-year Xometry Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.79. The average equity rating for XMTR stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $940.25 million, with 44.82 million shares outstanding and 39.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 541.67K shares, XMTR stock reached a trading volume of 4296392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xometry Inc [XMTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XMTR shares is $27.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XMTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Xometry Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $45 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Xometry Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $21, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on XMTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xometry Inc is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for XMTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.76.

XMTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Xometry Inc [XMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.69. With this latest performance, XMTR shares dropped by -41.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.85 for Xometry Inc [XMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.32, while it was recorded at 28.11 for the last single week of trading, and 22.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xometry Inc Fundamentals:

Xometry Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.22.

XMTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xometry Inc posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XMTR.

Xometry Inc [XMTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XMTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XMTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XMTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.