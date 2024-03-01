why JOYY Inc ADR [YY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.08

JOYY Inc ADR [NASDAQ: YY] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.50 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on January 1, 2024 at 8:02 AM that JOYY Announces Latest Development in Sale of YY Live.

Compared to the average trading volume of 579.04K shares, YY reached a trading volume of 5000796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JOYY Inc ADR [YY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YY shares is $48.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YY stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for JOYY Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for JOYY Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on YY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JOYY Inc ADR is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for YY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 85.96.

How has YY stock performed recently?

JOYY Inc ADR [YY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, YY shares gained by 5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.86 for JOYY Inc ADR [YY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.34, while it was recorded at 31.92 for the last single week of trading, and 34.79 for the last 200 days.

JOYY Inc ADR [YY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

JOYY Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings analysis for JOYY Inc ADR [YY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JOYY Inc ADR posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 170.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOYY Inc ADR go to -1.39%.

Insider trade positions for JOYY Inc ADR [YY]

