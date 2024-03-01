why Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.43

Hayward Holdings Inc [NYSE: HAYW] jumped around 1.7 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.79 at the close of the session, up 12.99%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:01 AM that Hayward Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Introduces 2024 Guidance.

FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2023 SUMMARY.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, HAYW reached a trading volume of 7332534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $15.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $13 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $16.50, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on HAYW stock. On February 06, 2023, analysts increased their price target for HAYW shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 20.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.13.

How has HAYW stock performed recently?

Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.55. With this latest performance, HAYW shares gained by 15.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.68 for Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.93, while it was recorded at 13.34 for the last single week of trading, and 12.73 for the last 200 days.

Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hayward Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.13 and a Current Ratio set at 3.25.

Earnings analysis for Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hayward Holdings Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAYW.

Insider trade positions for Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW]

