Tivic Health Systems Inc [TIVC] is -5.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tivic Health Systems Inc [NASDAQ: TIVC] gained 36.00% or 0.45 points to close at $1.70 with a heavy trading volume of 4465928 shares. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Tivic Health Announces Completion of Enrollment for Study of Novel Non-Invasive Bioelectronic Approach to Vagus Nerve Stimulation.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, announced today that enrollment in its pilot clinical study of a proprietary approach to non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) has been completed.

VNS is a growing market that is part of the $8.3B global neurostimulation market, which has a projected CAGR of 12.2%, according to Global Market Insights. Implanted VNS is currently used in the treatment of various neurologic and psychiatric disorders and is being tested in systemic inflammatory diseases. Tivic is testing a proprietary approach to more precisely influence vagus nerve signals, while enhancing effectiveness and safety with a non-invasive treatment.

The daily chart for TIVC points out that the company has recorded -42.95% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 96.41K shares, TIVC reached to a volume of 4465928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tivic Health Systems Inc [TIVC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52.

Trading performance analysis for TIVC stock

Tivic Health Systems Inc [TIVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.86. With this latest performance, TIVC shares gained by 36.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.10 for Tivic Health Systems Inc [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4624, while it was recorded at 1.3240 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0253 for the last 200 days.

Tivic Health Systems Inc [TIVC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tivic Health Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.53 and a Current Ratio set at 6.46.

Tivic Health Systems Inc [TIVC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tivic Health Systems Inc posted -17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIVC.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tivic Health Systems Inc [TIVC]

The top three institutional holders of TIVC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TIVC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TIVC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.