New Street lifts PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [NYSE: PAGS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.65% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.32%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM that PagBank posted all-time high net income of R$1.8 billion in 2023 and starts a new growth cycle.

In Payments, TPV growth in 4Q23 reached +21% y/y, more than 2x industry growth;.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Digital bank reached 31 million clients, totaling R$28 billion in Deposits;.

Over the last 12 months, PAGS stock rose by 60.55%. The one-year PagSeguro Digital Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.4. The average equity rating for PAGS stock is currently 2.35, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.61 billion, with 331.37 million shares outstanding and 203.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, PAGS stock reached a trading volume of 6426518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $14.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7.40 to $13.80. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on PAGS stock. On August 03, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PAGS shares from 12 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.43.

PAGS Stock Performance Analysis:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.32. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.90 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.81, while it was recorded at 13.61 for the last single week of trading, and 10.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PagSeguro Digital Ltd Fundamentals:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

PAGS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd go to 11.08%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PAGS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PAGS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.